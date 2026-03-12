403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HUAWEI Freebuds Pro 5 Launches With Revolutionary Dual-Driver ANC And High-Resolution Audio
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Huawei has announced the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5, the world's first dual-driver ANC earbuds. Delivering a breakthrough lossless listening experience and significantly enhanced noise cancellation, the new flagship earbuds redefine the listening experience across music, calls, and productivity, setting a new standard for wireless earbuds. The earbuds are offered in four colourways inspired by nature- Sand, White, Grey, and Blue. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 will be available for purchase later this month in the UAE through official channels and select retail stores. Dual-Engine AI Noise Cancellation: Instant Silence Moving beyond merely reducing noise, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 pioneers a new noise cancellation paradigm as the world's first earbuds with a dual-driver ANC architecture. Its Ultra-Linear Dual-Magnet Driver and Ultra-Thin Micro Planar Diaphragm Driver work in unison as independent noise cancellation engines. The low-frequency driver is optimised to tackle persistent rumbles, while the high-frequency driver swiftly neutralises sudden, sharp sounds. Integrated with a new MIMO AI Sensing model that processes noise data up to 400,000 times per second, the system intelligently coordinates both drivers to emit precise anti-noise waves in real-time. This ensures the earbuds automatically adjust to provide optimal noise cancellation performance, improved to 220% compared to the previous generation. High-resolution audio tuned by HUAWEI SOUND: HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 integrates an innovative Dual-Drive Acoustic System with L2HC 4.0 audio codec technology. This combination enables high-resolution lossless audio at up to 2.3 Mbps and supports 48 kHz / 24-bit lossless transmission when paired with certain phones, like the HUAWEI Mate 80, Mate X7 Pura 80 series, etc., running HarmonyOS 4.3 or later with Huawei's proprietary Bluetooth protocol L2HC 4.0 enabled. It faithfully recreates an authentic, immersive listening experience. By separating high and low frequencies through its dedicated dual-driver design, the earbuds deliver exceptionally layered sound: crystal-clear highs, deep and powerful bass, and finely rendered details. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 offer four distinct sound profiles: HUAWEI SOUND Balanced, HUAWEI SOUND Voice, HUAWEI SOUND Classical, and HUAWEI SOUND Bass. Star Oval Design: HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 debuts with an all-new Star Oval design. Crafted with a diamond-cut surface technique and adorned with the HUAWEI SOUND logo, the earbuds exhibit a distinctive play of light and shadow in every detail. The new case is 5.5% smaller than its predecessor, and for the Sand, White, and Grey models, it features a new excimer film layer process that creates a unique micro-texture for a smooth, skin-friendly feel. The Blue variant features premium, eco-friendly vegan leather. Awareness Mode and Adaptive Volume: Beyond creating silence, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 intelligently manage your sonic environment. Its advanced Awareness Mode uses ultra-clear microphones and AI processing to blend ambient sounds naturally and safely into your audio, allowing you to stay aware of important announcements or conversations without removing an earbud. Complementing this is the Adaptive Volume feature, which automatically adjusts media volume in response to changing environmental noise, from a quiet library to a busy street, ensuring optimal listening clarity without any manual intervention. Dual-Device Connection & Audio Sharing [1] Designed for the dual-device lifestyle, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 offers effortless Dual-Device Connection. Simultaneously paired to your phone and laptop, the earbuds intelligently switch audio sources based on activity, answering a call on your phone, then seamlessly returning to your laptop's video. Furthermore, the Audio Sharing feature allows you to wirelessly share your audio stream with a second pair of compatible Huawei earbuds, perfect for enjoying music or movies together with a friend. Additionally, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 earbuds boast an IP57 rating Dust- and Water-resistance, ready for diverse usage scenarios. For a complete and customizable audio experience, users are recommended to explore the HUAWEI Audio Connect app, available for download on iOS and Android devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment