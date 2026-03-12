Bengali Film Technicians To Get State Health Scheme Benefits

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) At Bengali superstar and Trinamool Congress MP Deepak Adhikari alias Dev's request, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, made arrangements to provide benefits for the technicians of the industry.

Earlier on Thursday, Deepak Adhikari shared a copy of a letter written to the Chief Minister on his social media accounts in which he had requested Mamata Banerjee to bring the technicians under the state government's Swasthya Sathi (health) Scheme.

The Chief Minister has accepted Adhikari's request. With this, now all the technicians of the Bengali entertainment industry will come under the Swasthya Sathi Scheme.

The Bengali actor-turned politician in his X post, said, "Grateful to share that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has honoured my request to avail the Swasthya Sathi Scheme for the welfare of more than 7,000 hardworking technicians of the Bengali film industry."

The Trinamool Congress MP also wrote, "A registration camp will be set up on March 17 at the Technicians Studio, I request all technicians to kindly be present and complete their registration under the state government scheme to avail its benefits."

In his letter to Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had told that more than 7,000 technicians work in The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI).

Earlier, the technicians were covered by the state government's mediclaim of Rs 5 lakh. However, now that facility has been stopped.

As a result, the technicians and their family members are deprived of health security.

Many of the technicians had told Deepak Adhikari that they are not even insured under the Swasthya Sathi Scheme following which he requested the Chief Minister to arrange a camp in the Technicians Studio premises, so that the technician brethren can register their names under this scheme.

Deepak Adhikari sent this letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 7.

The Chief Minister has requested Deepak Adhikari that by March 12, a camp has been organised at the Technicians Studio on March 17 where workers can register themselves for the Swasthya Sathi scheme.

