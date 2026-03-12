Hablis Hotel Accelerates Digital Transformation With Mycloud PMS: A New Era Of Smart Hospitality

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 9, 2026 3:55 pm - Chennai's Hablis Hotel adopts mycloud PMS to streamline operations, enhance reporting, and maximize revenue with a unified cloud platform integrating several hospitality tools.

In a strategic move that's looking to enhance operational efficiency and revenue management, Chennai's Hablis Hotel has adopted mycloud PMS, a comprehensive cloud-based solution designed for modern hoteliers and property managers. The platform's seamless integration with distribution, revenue, and pricing tools, combined with its advanced reporting capabilities, ensures an optimized and data-driven approach to hotel management.

A key driver behind Hablis Hotel's decision to implement mycloud PMS was the need for a single, unified platform that simplifies operations while providing powerful automation. The system's multiple integrations enable the hotel to leverage real-time data analytics, predictive pricing, and demand forecasting, helping maximize revenue and maintain competitive pricing in India's highly dynamic hospitality market. These enhanced reporting capabilities further empower the Hablis' management team to make informed business decisions, responding swiftly to market demand and guest preferences.

“We're truly thrilled by the impact mycloud PMS is having on our operations,” said Rajesh Devarajan, Managing Partner at Hablis Hotel.“Its user-friendly design and remote accessibility have revolutionized the way our team works-making daily management faster, smarter, and more efficient. The seamless integrations and powerful reporting tools give us a 360-degree view of guest behaviour, helping us unlock new opportunities to enhance revenue and personalize the guest journey. It's an exciting leap forward in our mission to deliver unforgettable hospitality.”

mycloud PMS is a trusted cloud-based hotel management solution used by properties in over 40 countries. With its ability to integrate with various distribution, revenue, and pricing tools, the platform offers real-time reporting, automation, and a user-friendly interface that ensures quick and hassle-free implementation, going live in just four hours. It also supports multi-property operations, compliance reporting, and contactless guest services-making it an ideal choice for hotels aiming to future-proof their operations and enhance guest confidence in a tech-enabled hospitality environment.

Mr. Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of mycloud Hospitality, said of the collaboration:“We are proud to support Hablis Hotel in their digital transformation journey. mycloud PMS stands among the most advanced and feature-rich hospitality platforms available today, combining operational excellence with cutting-edge digital capabilities. Designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry, it offers a unified, cloud-based solution that enhances operational efficiency, drives revenue growth, and elevates guest experience. With seamlessly integrated distribution, revenue management, and pricing intelligence, mycloud empowers properties like Hablis Hotel to make smarter, faster, and more data-driven decisions with complete confidence”

By deploying mycloud PMS, Hablis Hotel expects to see measurable improvements, including greater operational agility, streamlined management through a unified platform, and enhanced guest satisfaction. This collaboration underscores the growing shift within the hospitality industry toward cloud-based solutions, highlighting the importance of innovation in maintaining profitability and operational excellence.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover a complete hospitality management platform offering 200+ interfaces, an open API, and a fully integrated ecosystem, email us at....