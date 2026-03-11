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IEA Considers Unprecedented Oil Release
(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has recommended unleashing an unparalleled quantity of oil from emergency reserves as governments race to curb surging energy costs driven by the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.
The Paris-based organization proposed a coordinated discharge of roughly 300 million to 400 million barrels from strategic stockpiles maintained by its member nations, according to an individual familiar with the discussions. If greenlit, this action would represent the largest emergency oil release in the IEA’s history.
The recommendation was shared among energy officials during urgent consultations, as policymakers aim to stabilize markets after crude prices spiked due to concerns over major supply interruptions linked to the regional conflict.
The IEA manages emergency stockpile releases among predominantly OECD countries as part of a collective energy security framework, designed to maintain market stability during significant supply shocks.
A verdict on the recommendation could arrive as soon as Wednesday following talks with member governments. The matter is also anticipated to be addressed by Group of Seven (G7) leaders as they evaluate the economic repercussions of the ongoing war.
If carried out, this release would surpass the previous record drawdown of 182 million barrels, which was coordinated in 2022 after the outbreak of the Ukraine war sparked a global energy crisis.
Energy markets have experienced intense volatility in recent days, as traders assess the implications of the Middle East conflict on worldwide supply, particularly disruptions affecting shipments through vital channels such as the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial corridor for global oil transportation.
The Paris-based organization proposed a coordinated discharge of roughly 300 million to 400 million barrels from strategic stockpiles maintained by its member nations, according to an individual familiar with the discussions. If greenlit, this action would represent the largest emergency oil release in the IEA’s history.
The recommendation was shared among energy officials during urgent consultations, as policymakers aim to stabilize markets after crude prices spiked due to concerns over major supply interruptions linked to the regional conflict.
The IEA manages emergency stockpile releases among predominantly OECD countries as part of a collective energy security framework, designed to maintain market stability during significant supply shocks.
A verdict on the recommendation could arrive as soon as Wednesday following talks with member governments. The matter is also anticipated to be addressed by Group of Seven (G7) leaders as they evaluate the economic repercussions of the ongoing war.
If carried out, this release would surpass the previous record drawdown of 182 million barrels, which was coordinated in 2022 after the outbreak of the Ukraine war sparked a global energy crisis.
Energy markets have experienced intense volatility in recent days, as traders assess the implications of the Middle East conflict on worldwide supply, particularly disruptions affecting shipments through vital channels such as the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial corridor for global oil transportation.
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