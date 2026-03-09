Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC Expands Professional Tree Care Services In Chagrin Falls, OH, Bringing Over Four Decades Of Expertise To Greater Cleveland's Most Storied Community

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Family-owned and operating since 1982, we bring over 40 years of hands-on expertise to every job - from single-tree removals to full property land clearing."Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC, a family-owned tree care company serving Northeast Ohio since 1982, reaffirms its commitment to Chagrin Falls homeowners and businesses with a full suite of professional tree services - including tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, land clearing, and emergency response - tailored to protect the village's iconic wooded landscape and property investments.

Chagrin Falls is defined by its mature tree canopy, scenic Chagrin River corridor, and historic residential charm. That natural beauty, however, comes with real responsibility. Established neighborhoods like Chagrin Falls face elevated risk from Northeast Ohio's harsh winters, where mature tree canopies catch and hold significantly more ice than younger trees in newer developments- creating hazards that demand prompt, professional attention. Cuyahoga County alone recorded over $34 million in damages from severe winter storm events between 1996 and 2021.

For property owners throughout Chagrin Falls, proactive tree management is not just an aesthetic choice - it is a financial and safety imperative. Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC offers the full range of services Chagrin Falls residents need, including tree trimming and pruning, complete tree removal, stump grinding, land clearing, and rapid-response emergency tree care.

Whether a property requires routine maintenance or emergency removal, Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC delivers dependable results that enhance the safety, health, and beauty of trees and surrounding landscapes. The company's team is fully licensed and insured, protecting clients throughout every phase of each project.

Emergency services remain one of the company's most critical offerings for Chagrin Falls. Removing storm-damaged trees during cleanup is considerably more costly and time-consuming than preparing in advance through regular pruning- underscoring why Roubic's year-round maintenance programs deliver lasting value for homeowners.

Serving the Chagrin Falls area and surrounding communities since 1982, Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC has established itself as a neighborhood favorite recognized across multiple local communities. The company also offers seasoned firewood, fresh wood chips as an eco-friendly mulch alternative, and wood chip delivery - services uniquely suited to the environmentally conscious homeowners who call Chagrin Falls home.

