HUR Releases New Data On Russian Drones Orion And Phoenix And Iranian Shahed-107

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR reported this on Facebook.

The data were published in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal. The "Orion" (also known as "Inokhodets") is a strike and reconnaissance drone produced by the sanctioned Russian group of companies "Kronshtadt". HUR had previously published its interactive 3D model and a list of enterprises involved in the production cooperation.

Now another 19 companies have been added to the database. They manufacture components for the anti-icing and fuel systems, flight and navigation equipment, as well as elements of the radio-electronic command and information interaction complex.

As a result, the total number of enterprises in the database involved in the production of the "Orion" UAV has increased to 70.

HUR has also added 30 electronic components identified in the Iranian Shahed-107 UAV used by Russia and in the gyro-stabilized electro-optical system qir50tpro of the Russian reconnaissance drone "Phoenix".

HUR had previously published the interactive model and component base of the Shahed-107. The current update adds 15 more components discovered in another sample of this drone used by Russian forces.

Recent events in the Middle East demonstrate that the weapons Russia is currently using against Ukraine pose a threat of terror and strikes against civilian infrastructure in other regions of the world as well, HUR emphasized.

The publication of such data aims to consolidate international efforts to counter the spread and use of such weapons systems.

As Ukrinform previously reported, HUR also released data on the new Russian cruise missile "Izdeliye-30", as well as information about 20 enterprises involved in cooperation on its production.