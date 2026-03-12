UAE To Train Over 5,000 Imams, Religious Speakers In Responsible Use Of AI

Specialised workshops on artificial intelligence have been launched in the UAE to train professionals involved in religious discourse, as part of broader efforts to equip national talent with digital skills and support the responsible use of emerging technologies.

The initiative was launched by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat in collaboration with the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office and aims to train more than 5,000 imams, preachers, muftis, and religious speakers.

The programme aligns with the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and seeks to strengthen the integration between religious institutions and entities shaping the country's digital future.

The first workshop brought together more than 600 participants, both in person and virtually. The sessions introduced foundational knowledge and practical concepts in AI, while also highlighting principles of responsible and ethical AI use. Participants also explored potential opportunities and challenges linked to applying these tools in their professional roles.

During the workshop, attendees were introduced to key artificial intelligence technologies developed by Microsoft, including demonstrations of their practical applications in the workplace. The training also highlighted advanced tools such as Microsoft Copilot and how they can support tasks including content creation, research and analysis, and organising information.

The workshop was hosted by Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities as part of collaborative efforts between government and academic institutions to support the UAE's digital transformation and strengthen institutional readiness to adopt AI technologies in the service of society.

