Rosatom: Situation At Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Remains Stable, Evacuation Planned
The situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant remains complex, though no strikes have been reported on either the plant itself or the nearby construction site, AzerNEWS reports, citing Russian media.
Aleksey Likhachov, head of Rosatom, said that preparations for the evacuation of the plant's personnel have been completed. The removal of Russian citizens is expected to take place shortly, with the state corporation planning to evacuate 150–200 people.
Currently, a total of 600 employees are working at the Bushehr facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment