Off Leash K9 Training Toledo Highlights Dog Training Programs Available For Toledo-Area Owners In 2026

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is highlighting the dog training programs available through its Toledo location in 2026, with service options designed for puppy development, obedience training, private instruction, in-home support, behavior-focused work, and immersive board-and-train programs for dogs across the Toledo area. The business presents a range of structured training formats for owners seeking practical, goal-oriented support for everyday life with their dogs.

Available programs include Puppy Consultation, Basic Obedience, Basic & Advanced Obedience, 1 Week Freedom Board and Train, 2 Week Board & Train, Basic + Aggression / Anxiety, Private Lessons, Private Lesson 4 Pack, and Positive Reinforcement Basic Marker MasteryTM. Program descriptions also outline training goals that may include commands such as come, sit, down, place, heel, off, watch, through, front, and stand, depending on the package selected.

The training options are structured to support a variety of needs, from early puppy foundations and household manners to more advanced obedience and behavior modification. Puppy consultation coverage includes topics such as housebreaking, crate training, socialization, and pack structure, while behavior-focused services address aggression and reactivity concerns through targeted private lessons and training support.

Board-and-train programs are presented as immersive training options that combine obedience and behavior work with owner follow-up instruction. The Toledo business also emphasizes private lessons and dog behavior consultations as part of its overall service offering, giving local dog owners multiple ways to choose a format that fits their goals, schedule, and dog's temperament.

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo identifies its local team as including Dylan Beck, Michelle Beck, Dan Pifer, and Rebecca Boring-Pifer. The business also notes that the Toledo location is part of the broader Off Leash K9 Training network, which includes more than 130 locations nationwide.

The Toledo location is listed at 2218 Tedrow Rd., Toledo, OH 43614, with phone number (419) 441-4023. The business lists service areas including Toledo, Oregon, Maumeee, Monclova, Ottawa Hills, Lambertville, Shoreland, Harbor View, Northwood, Walbridge, Moline, Holland, Silica, Sylvania, and Willowbend.

About Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

