Bangladesh Proposes Turkish Cultural Center To Boost People-To-People Ties

Dhaka: Bangladesh has proposed the establishment of a Turkish cultural center to strengthen cultural and educational exchanges with Turkey.

The proposal was raised when the ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh, Ramis Şen, paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Monday, read a press release.

During the meeting, the state minister highlighted the growing popularity of Turkish culture in Bangladesh and proposed establishing a full-fledged Turkish cultural institute in the country to promote language, heritage, and cultural exchange.

In response, the ambassador referred to an existing proposal to establish the Yunus Emre Institute at the University of Dhaka, noting that the initiative could initially begin as a language training institute and later expand into broader cultural programs.

Both sides also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey in areas including trade, investment, defense cooperation, and capacity building. The state minister welcomed increased Turkish investment in Bangladesh and stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral economic engagement.

She also appreciated Turkey's humanitarian support for the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh and its continued support in international forums.

The ambassador congratulated the state minister on her recent appointment and reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two countries.

K