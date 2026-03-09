403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Prices Spike After Appointment of New Iran’s Supreme Leader
(MENAFN) Crude oil values soared beyond $105 per barrel and briefly touched $108 on Sunday following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new supreme leader, after the death of his father in a US-Israeli airstrike.
Information from Trading Economics indicated that oil benchmarks experienced a sharp upswing as markets responded to the situation in Iran, amid escalating tensions across the Middle East and increasing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.
Earlier on Sunday, Iranian officials confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei had been selected as the nation’s new supreme leader.
Information from Trading Economics indicated that oil benchmarks experienced a sharp upswing as markets responded to the situation in Iran, amid escalating tensions across the Middle East and increasing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.
Earlier on Sunday, Iranian officials confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei had been selected as the nation’s new supreme leader.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment