Trump Administration Clears Arms Deal to Israel
(MENAFN) The Trump administration authorized a potential $151.8 million weaponry transaction with Israel on Friday, citing “emergency” powers to bypass congressional review procedures as Washington and Israel maintain assaults on Iran.
A release from the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs indicated that the proposed agreement involves 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies, in addition to engineering, logistics, and technical assistance services.
“The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel,” the office stated, exempting the deal from congressional scrutiny under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act.
Repkon USA, headquartered in Garland, Texas, will serve as the main contractor for the sale, with a portion of the bomb bodies expected to come from existing US reserves, the statement added.
This authorization occurs amid rising regional friction following joint US-Israeli air raids on Iran on February 28, which resulted in over 1,000 fatalities, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and high-ranking military figures.
The hostilities have sparked extensive regional instability and retaliatory strikes from Tehran targeting US-linked locations throughout the area. A drone assault in Kuwait resulted in the deaths of six US service members at a tactical operations hub.
