Karnataka Leadership Change? Siddaramaiah, DKS In Delhi For Meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Home Minister G Parameshwara, arrived at the Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday evening ahead of a crucial meeting amid a leadership change discussion. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also reached the national capital to join the deliberations, which come amid speculation regarding potential cabinet changes and internal party dynamics.

Regarding the agenda of the visit, Siddaramaiah told the media, "The high command called me, so I have come." I don't know the subject matter of the meeting. Venugopal ji invited me for the meeting, and I have come." Adding perspective to the visit, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, "Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar will be in Delhi for a meeting to resolve the issues in the party..."

Leaders Arrive for High Command Meeting

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Home Minister G Parameshwara, arrived in a special flight amid a buzz around leadership change in the State. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet the Congress high command on Tuesday. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also in the fray for the top post, also arrived in New Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar stated, "I have to go, don't I? Yes, I'm going (to Delhi). In certain situations, one has to go, so I am travelling to Delhi."

Agenda and Speculation

According to Congress sources, clarity regarding the Chief Ministerial position is expected within the next two to three days. Sources added that several other key issues, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle, and MLC polls, are also likely to be finalised during the discussions.

However, Siddaramaiah had said he was invited but did not know the agenda. "I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 am; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

On speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said, "Speculations are always there."

Party Officials Address Rumours

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has also linked the Delhi visit to organisational consultations over Rajya Sabha elections."Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," Surjewala said.

When posed with the question, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI, "I cannot comment on this. Rahul ji will speak."

Background of the Leadership Tussle

A speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its 2.5 years of tenure last year. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. Some Congress workers are also rallying behind G Parameshwara for the top post. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)