At Least 20 People Missing In Capital Following Russian Attack, Says State Emergency Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more people from the rubble of a building in the Darnytskyi district. Thus, the death toll from the Russian strike has increased to five. In addition, there are currently reports of at least 20 people missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing,” the statement reads.

Psychologists and dog handler teams from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Heavy engineering equipment has been deployed to clear the rubble.

In total, 39 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian strike, including one child. Twenty-eight people were rescued.

Klymenko: 10 people missing following Russia's strike on Kyiv

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the massive Russian strike, including a 12-year-old girl.