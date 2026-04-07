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Missile Interceptions in Saudi Arabia Send Debris Near Energy Sites
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced early Tuesday that debris landed near energy facilities in the country’s Eastern Province following the interception of seven ballistic missiles by its air defenses.
According to reports, the Saudi Defense Ministry said a damage assessment is underway after parts of the destroyed missiles fell close to critical sites. The ministry had earlier confirmed the interception and destruction of four ballistic missiles in the same region.
The developments come amid ongoing regional tensions since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, reportedly killing over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting global markets and aviation.
According to reports, the Saudi Defense Ministry said a damage assessment is underway after parts of the destroyed missiles fell close to critical sites. The ministry had earlier confirmed the interception and destruction of four ballistic missiles in the same region.
The developments come amid ongoing regional tensions since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, reportedly killing over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting global markets and aviation.
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