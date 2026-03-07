403
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites with Drones, Rockets
(MENAFN) Hezbollah reported that it launched 18 drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel and Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon since early Friday.
The group stated that the strikes were “in response to Israeli aggression targeting dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.”
According to the group, a swarm of suicide drones was sent against the Ktsavia base in the occupied Syrian Golan. Hezbollah also claimed its fighters hit Israeli soldiers taking cover at the newly established Blat site in southern Lebanon with a guided missile, asserting a “direct hit.”
In addition, the group reported conducting another aerial assault with suicide drones on the Ammiad base, located south of the Israeli city of Safed. A rocket barrage was also reportedly fired at Israeli forces stationed at the newly established Markaba site in southern Lebanon.
Later on Friday, Hezbollah announced further rocket attacks on five Israeli settlements in northern Israel—Shomera, Kiryat Shmona, Ramot Naftali, Malkia, and Sasa—without providing details on the outcomes.
