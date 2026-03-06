BJP Slams CM Vijayan Over Lack Of Facilities In His Kerala Fortress

BJP Targets CM's Constituency

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday organised a mega 'Adalat' in the Dharmadam constituency of Kannur highlighting various schemes of the Union Government, ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections 2026.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the people in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency are approaching the BJP 'Adalat', raising concerns over the lack of basic facilities, including drinking water and education. He slammed the CM for representing a "Communist fortress" in the state. "We are seeing an amazing sight in this constituency, which is called the Communist fortress, as it is represented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. What is shocking is that today, when we hold this BJP-NDA 'Adalat', hundreds of people from the Dharmadam constituency are coming here because they don't have drinking water or homes or basic facilities of education, etc. This is happening in the CM's constituency. Our campaign starts with the constituency of the most powerful man in Keralam, the CM. People are saying now it is the time of the BJP-NDA," he said.

CM Vijayan Highlights Development Agenda

Earlier last month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday highlighted the state's focus on development, communal harmony, and industrial growth. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of confidence and self-reliance in achieving the state's development goals. "What we need is not the inferiority mindset that says small Kerala, but the confidence that says great Kerala. We are not waiting for anyone's mercy; we are striving to move forward on our own strength. Nava Kerala is not an impossible goal. There are challenges and opportunities ahead. We must double our domestic production. Our standard of living should be on par with that of developed countries. That is the goal of the coming Left government. We must recognise the challenges and overcome them," he added.

Vijayan also noted Kerala's progress despite financial constraints from the Centre. "We achieved our accomplishments at a time when the Central Government was financially squeezing Kerala. We are on the right path of development. We should not become satisfied and slow down because of this; we need to increase our pace toward the goal," he said.

Parties Gear Up for 2026 Polls

Kerala is expected to go to the polls before May 2026; no official date has been announced by the Election Commission of India. Multiple political parties have started gearing up and strategising for the polls, with a high-stakes triangular battle set to unfold between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. (ANI)

