US Moves To Seize $15 Million Tied To Iran Oil Network

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 7 (IANS) The United States has filed civil forfeiture complaints seeking to seize more than $15 million allegedly linked to an illicit Iranian oil distribution network accused of evading American sanctions and using the US financial system to support entities tied to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The Department of Justice said the complaints were filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that more than $15.3 million was used to fund a network that sold and shipped Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions.

According to the complaints, the funds are subject to forfeiture because they were intended to facilitate violations of sanctions imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The money is also alleged to provide influence over the National Iranian Oil Company, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the IRGC Quds Force.

The IRGC and the IRGC-QF are designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the United States.

The complaints allege that Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani operated a network of companies and individuals that sold and shipped Iranian oil while disguising its source and the involvement of Iranian entities.

US officials say the network used companies, shipping operations, and front firms to conceal the origin of Iranian petroleum and facilitate international transactions.

According to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which sanctioned Shamkhani in July 2025, he is“the son of Ali Shamkhani, a top political advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran.”

Ali Shamkhani previously served as head of Iran's National Defense Council.

OFAC described the operation as a vast system of vessels, shipping firms and front companies moving billions of dollars in oil revenue.

The network, OFAC said,“comprises a vast fleet of vessels, ship management firms, and front companies - some posing as legitimate financial services firms - that launder billions in profits from global sales of Iranian and Russian crude oil and other petroleum products, most often to buyers in China.”

It added that the network“employs significant measures to disguise its operations and obfuscate its ties to the Shamkhani family, Iran, and Russia.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the United States would not tolerate the use of its financial system to support sanctioned entities.

“Under President Trump's leadership, we have ZERO tolerance for foreign actors using the US financial system to prop up our nation's enemies,” Bondi said.

“This defendant was allegedly supporting the IRGC with millions of dollars in violation of US sanctions - he will now pay a heavy price,” she added.

Assistant Attorney General Tysen A. Duva said the case highlights efforts to stop companies linked to Iran from exploiting the American banking system.

“Today's civil forfeiture complaints illustrate the Criminal Division's steadfast mission to prevent Iranian-backed shadow companies from using the US financial system to support terrorist organizations, in violation of US sanctions against Iran,” Duva said.

He added that Shamkhani and his network allegedly attempted to“clandestinely use US financial institutions to enrich themselves by evading sanctions on Iran and benefit Iran's terrorist networks.”

Officials said about $12.97 million of the funds were intended for use by Wellbred Capital Pte Ltd and its subsidiary Wellbred Trading DMCC.

The complaints allege the companies were acquired and operated by Shamkhani and associates to maintain a brand not publicly linked to Iran while secretly serving the network's operations.

Another $2.4 million was allegedly intended for Sea Lead Shipping Pte Ltd and its affiliate Sea Lead Shipping Agency India PV, which investigators say were meant to provide shipping services for the network.