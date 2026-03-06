Earth Warming Faster Than Ever Before, New Study Raises Alarm

A new climate study has found that the Earth is warming faster than ever recorded, with the rate rising to about 0.35°C per decade in the past ten years. Scientists say the acceleration remains even after removing natural factors such as El Niño.

Human activity is heating the Earth faster than scientists have ever recorded, according to a new climate study. Researchers say the rate of global warming has increased sharply in the past decade, raising concerns about how quickly the planet may cross critical climate limits.

The study found that the speed at which the Earth is warming has almost doubled compared to earlier decades. Scientists warn that if this trend continues, the world could pass the 1.5°C warming limit set under the Paris climate agreement before 2030.

The research looked carefully at temperature records and removed the influence of natural factors such as El Niño and volcanic activity. This allowed scientists to measure more clearly the warming caused directly by human activities.

Researchers found that global temperatures rose at a steady pace of less than 0.2°C per decade between 1970 and 2015. However, over the last ten years, the rate has climbed to around 0.35°C per decade.

This is the fastest warming rate scientists have seen since global temperature records began in 1880.

Stefan Rahmstorf, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and a co-author of the study, said the findings are worrying.

He explained that if the warming rate of the last decade continues, the world will likely exceed the 1.5°C long-term warming limit set by the Paris Agreement much sooner than expected.

“If the warming rate of the past 10 years continues, it would lead to a long-term exceedance of the 1.5°C limit before 2030,” Rahmstorf said.

Recent years have seen extremely high global temperatures. Some experts wondered whether these spikes were caused mainly by natural climate patterns rather than a long-term change.

Natural factors such as El Niño, solar cycles, and volcanic eruptions can temporarily push global temperatures higher or lower.

To get a clearer answer, the researchers used a special method to filter out these natural influences. They analysed five major global temperature datasets used by climate scientists worldwide.

After removing natural fluctuations, the team still found a clear rise in warming speed starting around 2013 or 2014.

This suggests that human-caused climate change is now accelerating.

Other climate scientists who were not involved in the study say there is growing agreement that warming has sped up in recent years.

Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth, said the results match what many researchers are beginning to observe.

“There is now pretty widespread - if not quite universal - agreement that there has been a detectable acceleration in warming in recent years,” he said.

However, he added that scientists are still trying to understand how much of the recent warming is caused by human activity and how much may come from natural climate variations.

Hausfather also co-authored another study last year that found warming was speeding up, though at a slightly slower rate of 0.27°C per decade.

Even at that lower estimate, scientists say the change is significant and concerning.

Scientists say human activities have already warmed the Earth by about 1.4°C compared with pre-industrial levels.

This warming is mainly caused by the build-up of carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.

Another factor making temperatures rise faster is the recent drop in sulphur pollution from ships and industries. These particles previously reflected sunlight and created a small cooling effect in the atmosphere.

While reducing sulphur pollution is good for human health, it has also removed some of the temporary cooling that masked part of global warming.

One of the datasets analysed in the study, from the European Union's Copernicus climate service, suggests that the world could cross the 1.5°C long-term warming threshold as early as this year if current warming continues.

The other four datasets indicate that the threshold could be crossed between 2028 and 2029.

Crossing this level would mark a major milestone in climate change. Governments agreed under the Paris climate agreement to try to keep global warming below 1.5°C to avoid the worst impacts.

Claudie Beaulieu, a climate scientist at the University of California Santa Cruz, said the findings show the window to limit warming to 2°C may also be shrinking.

If the faster warming continues, she said, the chances of staying below this level will become much smaller.

Acceleration may still be temporary

Despite the worrying results, scientists say it is still possible that the recent rise in warming speed could be temporary.

Beaulieu explained that similar patterns have appeared before. For example, the strong El Niño event in 1998 created a period when temperatures suddenly jumped.

In the years after that, warming appeared to slow down, which some people wrongly interpreted as a pause in climate change.

Because of this, scientists say it will be important to continue observing global temperatures over the next several years.

This will help determine whether the current acceleration represents a long-term shift or simply a short-term variation.

Many scientists fear that warming between 1.5°C and 2°C could trigger dangerous“tipping points” in the Earth's climate system.

These tipping points could include large-scale changes such as melting ice sheets, collapsing ocean currents or the loss of major ecosystems.

Such changes may unfold slowly over decades or centuries but could have severe consequences for the planet.

In the near term, climate change is already making heatwaves hotter, storms stronger and rainfall heavier.

The World Meteorological Organization confirmed earlier this year that the past three years were the hottest three-year period ever recorded.

At the same time, global emissions of planet-warming gases continue to reach new highs.

Scientists are also worried that the Earth's natural carbon sinks, forests, oceans and other systems that absorb carbon dioxide, may be weakening.

If these natural systems remove less carbon from the atmosphere, warming could speed up even further.

Cutting emissions remains the only long-term solution

Researchers say the future pace of warming will largely depend on how quickly the world reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

The biggest step would be reducing carbon dioxide from fossil fuels to zero.

Rahmstorf stressed that the choices made by governments, industries and societies in the coming years will determine how much the Earth warms in the future.

“How quickly the Earth continues to warm ultimately depends on how rapidly we reduce global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to zero,” he said.

For scientists, the message from the new study is clear: the planet is heating faster, and the window to slow climate change is narrowing.