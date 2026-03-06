Zelensky Holds Security Meeting On Situation In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, as well as heads of law enforcement agencies and the Defense Forces and government representatives who joined online, Ukrinform reports, citing the presidential press service.

During the meeting, Filashkin noted that nearly 200,000 people currently live in Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk region and reported on the start of preparations for the next heating season.

Together with Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, participants outlined tasks related to protecting priority critical infrastructure facilities and repairing roads along evacuation routes in the Donetsk region.

The head of state also heard a report from the commander of the Operation Task Force East, Dmytro Bratishko, on the operational situation in the Donetsk region and measures to defend the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The head of the main department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Oleksandr Nadtochii, reported on counter-sabotage measures in the region.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine