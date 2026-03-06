5-Day Curbs To End In Kashmir Today High-Speed Internet Back

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Authorities have decided to lift precautionary restrictions across Kashmir from Saturday after reviewing the situation following Friday congregational prayers, while high speed mobile internet and prepaid mobile calling services were restored across the Valley on Friday evening.

Officials said that the restrictions, imposed earlier this week as a preventive measure, will not continue from Saturday as the overall situation remained peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official said the curbs were temporary and aimed at ensuring that law and order was maintained amid heightened tensions following protests over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US Israel strikes.

“The restrictions were preventive in nature and imposed to ensure that the situation remained under control. After reviewing the ground situation following Friday prayers, it has been decided that the curbs will not continue from Saturday,” the official said.

He added that the situation across Kashmir remained largely peaceful during the period of restrictions and no untoward incident was reported from any district.

Pertinently, authorities had imposed precautionary restrictions across parts of Kashmir earlier this week after processions and rallies were taken out in several areas following reports of the killing of Khamenei in an airstrike in Tehran during a joint Israel US attack on Iran.

Read Also High-speed Internet Back in Kashmir After 5-day Clamp US-Israel Trying to Reshape West Asia Through Aggression: Mirwaiz

In the days that followed, security forces maintained heightened vigil across downtown Srinagar and other sensitive locations in the Valley to prevent any untoward incident.

As part of the precautionary measures, authorities had slowed down mobile internet services to 2G speed and suspended prepaid mobile calling services across Kashmir.

Officials said these steps were taken to check the spread of misinformation and prevent mobilisation that could disturb public order.

After assessing the overall situation, authorities on Friday evening restored high speed internet services and prepaid mobile calling across the Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the restoration of high speed internet and prepaid calling, normal communication services have resumed across the Valley,” an official said, adding that the situation continues to be monitored.

Authorities said security forces will remain alert in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

DGP, IGP Review Security In Srinagar

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi, Deputy Inspector General Central Kashmir and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, visited several areas in downtown Srinagar to review the security situation.

Officials said the officers assessed the security arrangements in sensitive areas of the old city and visited Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Hazratbal shrine and other pockets to take stock of the deployment of police and security personnel.

During the visit, the DGP and IGP interacted with officers on the ground and asked them to remain alert while ensuring smooth public movement and the peaceful conduct of religious activities.