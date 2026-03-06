Delhi Horror: Man, 22, Run Over By Train Chasing Mobile Snatcher

A 22-year-old man died after being run over by a train while chasing a mobile phone snatcher at Shahdara railway station in Delhi, police said.

According to police, information about the incident was received at the Police Station Old Delhi Railway Station on Friday at around 4:53 pm after the RPF control room reported that a person had been run over by a train at platform number 3 of Shahdara railway station.

Investigating officers reached the spot and informed the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team for inspection of the scene.

Victim Identified, Details of Incident Emerge

The deceased was later identified as Rohit Kumar (22), son of Shrawan Singh and a resident of Wazidpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Police said Rohit Kumar's mobile phone was snatched at the platform. While chasing the accused, he was run over by train number 15035 DL-KGM Express.

The body was sent to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for medico-legal procedures.

Investigation Launched to Nab Snatcher

CCTV footage is being examined to identify and nab the snatcher, police said. A case of snatching has been registered, and further proceedings under section 194 BNSS are underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)