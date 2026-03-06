CJI Surya Kant To Unveil CIAC On March 7 Punjab & Haryana HC To Host India International Disputes Week

MENAFN - KNN India)Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will launch the Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre (CIAC) on Saturday, formally adding Chandigarh to India's network of recognised arbitration hubs.

The event will also mark the CJI's first major interaction with the Bar after his elevation in November last year and a symbolic return to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he earlier served as a judge, The Tribune reported.

Part of India International Disputes Week

The launch coincides with the first edition of India International Disputes Week 2026, scheduled from March 7 to 11 and organised by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The event is expected to bring together over 50 international speakers from countries including the US, UK, Singapore, Canada and France.

The forum will host judges, arbitral institutions, senior lawyers, policymakers and academics to discuss arbitration, litigation reforms and emerging dispute-resolution technologies.

During his visit, the CJI will address a seminar at the High Court, inaugurate the High Court library, and also flag off a Women's Day Walkathon and plantation drive from Sukhna Lake to the Open Hand Monument on March 8.

A New Institutional Arbitration Platform

CIAC has been established under the supervision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as a specialised body to provide structured, professionally administered arbitration for both domestic and international disputes under a defined rules-based framework.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said,“The true strength of a justice system lies not only in adjudication, but in its ability to facilitate fair, timely, and effective resolution of disputes. Initiatives such as India International Disputes Week..., encourage dialogue, capacity-building, and institutional strengthening - all essential to deepening the rule of law.”

Leadership and Role

Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sheel Nagu, will serve as patron of CIAC. The organising committee includes Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Suvir Sehgal, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Vinod S. Bhardwaj and Tribhuvan Dahiya.

CIAC will handle a wide range of disputes, including corporate and commercial matters, trade and investment claims, construction and engineering contracts, maritime issues, insurance, intellectual property, technology, and banking and finance disputes.

The centre will also offer case management services, arbitrator appointments, emergency arbitration for urgent relief and online dispute resolution mechanisms.




