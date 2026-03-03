Philippines, South Korea Leaders Pledge Closer Cooperation As Geopolitical Uncertainty Mounts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos met South Korean President Lee Jae ‌Myung in Manila Tuesday, where ‌they discussed ways to ‌deepen ⁠economic and ‌security ties.

Lee ‌was in Manila on ⁠a state visit.

Marcos said both sides "recognise growing uncertainty in geopolitical developments," and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based international ​order, including in the maritime domain.

The Philippines and South Korea ‌agreed to ⁠expand cooperation in ​shipbuilding, nuclear energy and ​artificial intelligence.

Lee said the two countries will also cooperate in infrastructure and defence industries.

Lee added that South Korea and the Philippines plan to work together on ‌critical minerals and ‌supply chains.

The two leaders also ⁠discussed ⁠the situation in the Middle East during their talks.

South Korean companies will help the modernisation of the Philippine ​military, Lee said

The countries signed MoUs in various sectors, including digital technology, procurement of specific defence equipment, agriculture, intellectual property, foreign language education, culture, and police investigations.

Ferdinand Marcos Lee Jae ‌Myung Manila Economic