Philippines, South Korea Leaders Pledge Closer Cooperation As Geopolitical Uncertainty Mounts
Lee was in Manila on a state visit.
Marcos said both sides "recognise growing uncertainty in geopolitical developments," and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based international order, including in the maritime domain.
The Philippines and South Korea agreed to expand cooperation in shipbuilding, nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.
Lee said the two countries will also cooperate in infrastructure and defence industries.
Lee added that South Korea and the Philippines plan to work together on critical minerals and supply chains.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East during their talks.
South Korean companies will help the modernisation of the Philippine military, Lee said
The countries signed MoUs in various sectors, including digital technology, procurement of specific defence equipment, agriculture, intellectual property, foreign language education, culture, and police investigations.Ferdinand Marcos Lee Jae Myung Manila Economic
