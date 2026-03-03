Walking As Children Of Light In A Confused Generation

MENAFN - GetNews)



In To the Children of Light: Exposing Shadows, Restoring Truth, Pastor Thomas Reed Hammond Jr. calls believers back to full biblical obedience and Spirit-led conviction. Addressing doctrinal clarity, church leadership, discipline, and cultural compromise, the book urges Christians to move beyond superficial faith and walk as true children of light. Published by Kharis Publishing, it is available through major retailers.

At a time when many believers quietly admit they are weary of surface-level faith and cultural compromise, Pastor Thomas Reed Hammond Jr. delivers a direct and unapologetic message to the church in To the Children of Light: Exposing Shadows, Restoring Truth.

This is not a reactionary manifesto. It is not an angry critique. It is a pastoral plea.

Born out of years of ministry, personal study, and a lifelong immersion in Scripture, Hammond's book calls Christians back to what he describes as the full counsel of God. His concern is not denominational preference or religious branding. His concern is that believers who know Scripture have not always allowed it to shape them.

Raised in church from childhood and now serving as Senior Pastor of Faith Heritage Tabernacle in Vidor, Texas, Hammond writes with the conviction of someone who has watched the gradual drift firsthand. He addresses what he sees as shallow discipleship, selective obedience, doctrinal confusion, weakened church discipline, and spiritual apathy. Yet his tone remains anchored in love for the Bride of Christ.

Published by Kharis Publishing, To the Children of Light moves chapter by chapter through themes that many churches hesitate to confront directly:



The necessity of embracing all Scripture, not just the comforting portions

The role of biblical leadership rooted in accountability and holiness

The importance of church discipline as restoration, not punishment

The urgency of sound doctrine in an age of endless information The call to move beyond apathy into Spirit-empowered boldness

Hammond opens the book by revisiting foundational truths. Scripture is not merely inspirational. It is corrective. It reproves, instructs, and reshapes the believer. He writes with a strong emphasis on 2 Timothy 3:16, urging readers to accept the profitable nature of doctrine, reproof, correction, and instruction in righteousness. His argument is simple but forceful: if Scripture is inspired in its entirety, it must be obeyed in its entirety.

Throughout the book, Hammond draws from personal upbringing, pastoral ministry, and careful engagement with biblical commentary. He references the Sermon on the Mount, Paul's letters, and the call to holiness found throughout the New Testament. His approach is deeply rooted in the King James Version of Scripture, reflecting his commitment to doctrinal continuity and reverence for biblical authority.

The book also includes strong endorsements from respected ministry leaders. Rev. Clifford Hurst of Ozark Bible Institute describes it as a heartfelt appeal that addresses both the individual believer and the Church at large. Rev. Jeremy Pinson calls it a needed wake-up call to return to the authority of Scripture and the fullness of the Holy Ghost. Dr. Timothy Laurito commends its blend of biblical clarity and pastoral warmth, describing it as a pathway for churches that long to flourish in truth and Spirit-led conviction.

While the tone is firm, the heart behind the message is unmistakable. Hammond dedicates the work to his wife and children, acknowledging the role of family and spiritual heritage in shaping conviction. He expresses gratitude to mentors who modeled doctrinal integrity and faithful ministry. The book is not written from a platform of superiority but from a place of responsibility.

The title itself, To the Children of Light, is drawn from the biblical description of believers who are called to walk differently in a darkened world. Hammond reminds readers that being called children of light is not symbolic language. It carries expectation. It requires obedience. It demands spiritual maturity.

For pastors seeking material that challenges complacency, for church leaders wrestling with cultural compromise, and for believers who feel the tension between conviction and comfort, this book offers a clear and structured call back to biblical foundations.

To the Children of Light: Exposing Shadows, Restoring Truth is available across platforms, and the ebook is currently available for just 0.99$:

The question the book poses is not whether the Church can grow larger. The question is whether it will grow deeper.

For those who sense that something essential has been diluted, this book does not offer comfort in compromise. It offers clarity. It offers conviction. It offers direction.

And it invites every reader to decide whether they will remain observers or truly walk as children of light.