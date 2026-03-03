Hymas And Mehta Triumph At Jumeirah Pairs With Stellar 49 Points

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the 2026 season building pace, 100 Members and guests took to the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates for February's Jumeirah Pairs, a competition that once again showcased both depth of talent and spirited camaraderie.

Played in a Pairs Betterball Stableford format, competitors teed it up from the Composite markers for gentlemen and the Forward markers for ladies, enjoying pristine course conditions as the Club's 2026 events calendar gathers momentum.

Speaking during the prize presentation lunch, Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, said:

"We have really hit the ground running in 2026 with our Member Golf Events here at JGE, and this is all thanks to the support and engagement of our Members, which we always see in the Jumeirah Pairs tournaments."

Champions deliver under pressure

Nick Hymas and Abhijit Mehta emerged as February 2026 Jumeirah Pairs Champions after combining superbly to post an outstanding 49 Stableford points, securing victory by a two-point margin.

Reflecting on their performance, Mehta said: "Nick and I played incredibly well today, and both enjoyed the Fire Course, which was in immaculate condition, which we expect with the Amateur Open, and Club Championship on the near horizon. We are very excited for the rest of the season here at JGE, still these standout events still to look forward to, amongst many others."

Finishing just two points back on 47 Stableford points were Katherine Martin and Candice Walters, whose seamless dovetailing kept them in contention throughout. Hash Kapadia and Tara Hession Kapadia also returned 47 points, narrowly missing out on countback to take third place.

Gross honours for the Downhams

In the Gross Division, 2026 Men's Captain Carl Downham and 2023 Ladies Captain Evelyn Downham delivered a standout performance with 41 Gross Stableford points.

Carl carded an impressive seven birdies on his own ball, while Evelyn contributed clutch putts down the closing stretch - a performance that highlighted their combined precision and experience.

The event concluded with a prize presentation in the Ballroom, rounding off another successful monthly Pairs tournament. Jumeirah Golf Estates extended its thanks to Members and guests for their continued support and looks ahead to upcoming headline events, including the 2026 Amateur Open and Club Championships.

Champions

Nick Hymas & Abhijit Mehta – 49 Stableford Points

Runner-Up Pair

Katherine Martin & Candice Walters – 47 Stableford Points (CB)

Third-Place Pair

Hash Kapadia & Tara Hession Kapadia – 47 Stableford Points (CB)

Gross Winners

Carl Downham & Evelyn Downham – 41 Gross Stableford Points

Special Event Winners

Additional prizes added excitement across the course:



Beat the Pro (Hole 2): Fergus Gilmour

Nearest the Pin (Hole 8): Steve Drake Nearest the Pin (Hole 14): Fergus Gilmour