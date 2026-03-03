Congress Mortgaged Soul To Bangladesh-Origin Muslims: Himanta Sarma

CM Sarma Accuses Congress of Aligning with Migrant Interests

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that internal conflict within the Congress party is limited to seats dominated by Muslims of Bangladesh origin, claiming that the party is not aligned with the interests of Assam and its people. Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "Scrimmage in the Congress party is going on only in the Bangladesh-origin Muslim-dominated seats. From the beginning, I have been saying that they are not with Assam and Assamese. They have given their soul as mortgage to Muslims of Bangladesh origin."

Congress Announces First List of 42 Candidates for Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. A total of 42 candidates have been selected by the party's Central Election Committee to contest various constituencies across the state.

Key Candidates in the Fray

According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Focus on Diversity and Representation

Several female leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC). The list features several candidates representing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constituencies.

The announcement was signed by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of AICC, and officially released for publication, confirming the candidates' nomination ahead of the crucial state polls.

Assam will go to the Assembly Polls later this year with the Congress aiming to dethrone the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state.

