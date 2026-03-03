T20 WC: Winning Close Games A Sign Of A Good Side, Says Harry Brook

A Trail of Nervy Victories

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ahead of his side's semifinal clash in the ICC T20 World Cup against India, England captain Harry Brook pointed out how his side managing to win close games is a sign of them being a "good side" with players who have a "lot of character, a willingness to win and calmness under pressure".

Despite not being at their most dominant throughout the tournament and having some holes in their side, such as a misfiring top-order of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, England have managed to secure some wins to remember throughout their campaign so far. This includes a four-run win against Nepal while defending 185 runs, a nervy five-wicket win with 10 balls left against Scotland while chasing 155 (at one point reduced to 86/4) and a 24-run win over a valiant Italy while defending 203 runs in the group stage.

During the Super Eights as well, they continued to entertain, chasing down 165 with five balls and two wickets to spare against Pakistan, courtesy of a counter-attack from skipper Harry Brook with wickets falling at the other end. In their final Super Eight clash, they pulled off a nervy chase against England, going from 117/6 in the 17th over to a victory with three balls left courtesy of a fiery 44-run partnership between Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed for the seventh wicket.

Will Jacks: The Heart of England's Run

At the heart of England's run is Will Jacks, the all-rounder who has joined Aussie legend Shane Watson for the joint-most 'Player of the Match' awards in a single T20 World Cup, scoring 191 runs in seven matches, averaging over 63 and striking at over 176 with a fifty to his name and taking seven wickets at an average of 22.14.

Brook on Team's Character and Calmness

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brook said, "We are managing to scrape along in close games, and that is the sign of a good side."

"I have learned you are never out of games. I know I have players with a lot of character, a willingness to win, wanting to win a lot, but also that calmness under pressure," he added.

'A Massive Occasion': Brook on India Semifinal

Brook said that the team feels excited, with "a few of their lads" having expressed their desire to play India at some point. "It is going to be a massive occasion with a hell of a lot of pressure for both sides. India obviously has a hell of a lot of support, and I am not sure there are going to be many people behind us. It is going to be loud. Hopefully, we can play our best cricket. I am excited for the lads up top. I feel they are one step closer to taking the game away from a side," he added.

Captain Backs Struggling Top-Order

He also backed the struggling Phil Salt (125 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.85 with a fifty) and Jos Buttler (62 runs in seven innings at an average of 8.85), shrugging off the talk of any weaknesses.

"The lads have just struggled a little bit and not got the runs they always get. I think Jos should be left alone. He is one of the best players to have ever played the game, and I can see him coming good."

"It is awesome other lads have been able to step up. There have been performances throughout. We have so many powerful players in the top seven that if one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads and do not really know where to go," he concluded. (ANI)

