Congress Announces 42 Candidates For Assam Polls Gogoi, Bora On List

Congress Announces First Candidate List for Assam Polls

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. A total of 42 candidates have been selected by the party's Central Election Committee to contest various constituencies across the state.

According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Several female leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC). The list features several candidates representing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constituencies.

The announcement was signed by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of AICC, and officially released for publication, confirming the candidates' nomination ahead of the crucial state polls.

PM Modi to Visit Assam Ahead of Elections

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar in Assam on March 13, Assam Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam Minister said that PM Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects in the state. "On the upcoming 13th, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the market to lay the foundation stone for a project. According to an agreement, another project's foundation stone also needs to be laid. The government list has not been released yet," Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.

PM Modi's Assam visit comes ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

