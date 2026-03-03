403
Razor PR Names Ima Peter Deputy Managing Director
(MENAFN- PRovoke) JOHANNESBURG - Razor PR has promoted Ima Peter to deputy managing director, strengthening its senior leadership team as the agency enters a new chapter following the departure of CEO Dustin Chick.
Peter will support the agency's overall strategic direction, talent development and client leadership, with a particular focus on expanding Razor's crisis communications capabilities. The firm said her appointment reflects a continued focus on evolving senior leadership to meet increasingly complex reputational, stakeholder and risk challenges across Africa.
Peter previously served as head of corporate and business unit director at Razor. leading integrated communications programw for brands operating in regulated and reputation-sensitive sectors. Managing director Sharleen James described her as“an exceptional strategist and trusted advisor,” adding that her leadership will be instrumental as Razor grows its crisis, corporate and strategic advisory offering.
With more than 20 years of experience advising public and private sector organisations across Africa, Peter's expertise spans reputation management, executive profiling, stakeholder engagement and digital storytelling. She also serves on the board of the PRCA network in Africa.
Her appointment comes shortly after Chick's January departure from Razor, six years after launching the firm within M&C Saatchi Group South Africa. He now leads comms for Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.
