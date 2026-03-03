Michael Saylor Says He's Buying Bitcoin 'Right Now' As STRC Offers Over 11% Yield



Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor said on Tuesday that he was buying more Bitcoin.

Strategy-linked preferred stock STRC was offering an 11.5% annual dividend and trades near $100. Strategy disclosed a $204.1 million Bitcoin purchase a day earlier, increasing total holdings to 720,737 BTC.

Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor has once again hinted at buying Bitcoin, following the company's announcement of a Bitcoin purchase on Monday.

On Tuesday, Saylor posted on X saying,“I'm buying bitcoin right now. Are you?” as Bitcoin traded around $68,000, prompting renewed speculation that the company may be buying more Bitcoin.

The post comes shortly after Saylor announced that Strategy-linked instrument STRC was now offering a 11.5% yield. Short Duration High Yield Credit (STRC) is Strategy's Nasdaq-listed perpetual preferred stock. Currently, it is priced around $100.

Market analysts have speculated that STRC might perform particularly well during Bitcoin downturns, since the yield becomes more appealing when prices fall, and upward participation is less important. Data shared on X by a crypto Key Opinion Leader and General Partner at Vibe Capital, Dave Goldblatt, also showed heightened activity around STRC, with estimates showing that more than 100 BTC were being added. Analyst James Van Straten believes these kinds of structures could help Strategy's broader plan to buy more Bitcoin when the market is down.

Strategy's Latest Bitcoin Purchase

Saylor's post came a day after Strategy announced that it had purchased 3,015 Bitcoin at an average price of $67,700 per coin between February 23 and March 1.

The acquisition totaled approximately $204.1 million and was funded through proceeds from the company's at-the-market equity program. Following the transaction, Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings increased to 720,737 BTC.

The company's aggregate purchase price across all holdings stood at roughly $54.77 billion, with an average acquisition cost of $75,985 per Bitcoin.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Strategy (MSTR) tumbled over 2.6% by Tuesday morning. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the 'bullish' territory, as chatter levels around it improved from 'extremely low' to 'low' over the past day.

