MWC 2026: Scindia Unveils Bharat Pavilion, Touts India's 'IQ Era'

Union Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, one of the world's foremost technology and telecommunications platforms.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister stated that as the world deliberates the future of connectivity in the "IQ Era", India stands at the intersection of intelligence and infrastructure where connectivity meets capability and innovation meets inclusion.

According to a press release, he emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's telecom transformation has been anchored in indigenous R & D, trusted telecom ecosystems, production-linked incentives, and deep integration into global value chains.

India's Global Vision: Building Digital Bridges

"Today, as we stand in Barcelona, the message is clear. India is not only building networks for its 1.4 billion citizens but building trusted digital bridges for the world," the Minister said, adding, "Guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we believe connectivity must empower humanity, strengthen partnerships, and create shared prosperity.

Bharat Pavilion: A Hub of Innovation

The Bharat Pavilion this year brings together over 40 Indian telecom innovators across the value chain, spanning 4G/5G and emerging 6G technologies, Open RAN, optical and satellite communications, semiconductor design, AI-driven network intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom software, and digital platforms. The expanded participation reflects growing global confidence in India's telecom capabilities and its rapidly deepening innovation ecosystem.

Minister Engages with Telecom Leaders

During his visit to the Pavilion, the Minister toured multiple company booths and interacted with representatives from Anant Systems, XS Infosol Pvt. Ltd, SignalChip, RV Solutions, Neosoft Technologies, Cellcom, C-DOT, and GX India, among others. He reviewed their indigenous technologies and innovative solutions across telecom hardware, semiconductor design, AI-enabled platforms, and next-generation network infrastructure, appreciating their contribution to strengthening India's self-reliant and globally competitive telecom ecosystem.

He noted that the strong presence of Indian innovators at the Pavilion demonstrates India's commitment to building secure networks, advancing AI-driven telecom infrastructure, promoting trusted ecosystems, and expanding telecom exports worldwide. (ANI)

