Qatar Sends 2Nd Identical Message To UN, UNSC Concerning Iranian Attack On Its Territory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar sent on Tuesday a second identical message to each of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) HE Antonio Guterres and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the UN and President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of March HE Michael Waltz regarding the Iranian aggression against its territory that constitutes a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct infringement upon its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The message was sent by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani.

The message indicated that the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announced on Monday the success of the Qatar Amiri Air Force in shooting down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Seven ballistic missiles were also successfully intercepted by air defenses, and five drones were also intercepted by the Qatar Amiri Air Force and the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, which targeted several areas in the country.

In this regard, the message added that the Ministry of Defense also announced that the State of Qatar was subjected to two drone attacks from the Islamic Republic of Iran. The first targeted water tanks owned by Mesaieed Power Plant, while the second targeted one of the energy facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City belonging to QatarEnergy, without any human casualties.

The message added that all damages and losses resulting from the attack will be assessed by the relevant authorities, and Qatar will keep the UN and the UNSC informed of developments.

In this context, it emphasized that the State of Qatar strongly condemns this targeting and reserves its full right to respond in accordance with Article (51) of the Charter of the United Nations, and in a manner commensurate with the nature of the attack, in defense of its sovereignty and in preservation of its security and national interests. The State of Qatar also called for this letter to be circulated as an official document of the UNSC.