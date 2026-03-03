Rayhan Thomas Eyes PGA Tour Card After Strong Argentina Open Finish

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rayhan Thomas continued his steady progress on the Korn Ferry Tour with a season-best tied 25th finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro in Buenos Aires.

The 26-year-old Dubai-born Indian carded rounds of 67, 64, 68 and 70 for an 11-under-par total of 269 in the $1 million event, his fifth start of the 2026 campaign. It marked his third made cut of the season and his most complete performance to date.

Thomas told Khaleej Times,“This week in Buenos Aires was really solid. I was especially pleased with my opening two rounds. My weekend performance didn't quite meet my expectations – hopefully I can get myself back into that position again. That is what this game is all about – we are learning all the time.”

After an impressive opening 36 holes, including a superb second-round 64 featuring eight birdies and just two bogeys, Thomas found himself well positioned heading into the weekend. However, maintaining that momentum proved challenging.

“I felt I had done all the hard work over the first 36 holes, but just could not keep my game on track. It is certainly something I will be working on. I feel my game is trending in the right direction," Thomas said.,

"My good golf is fine – I just need to eliminate the occasional bad swing and poor hole, which is damaging my scores. In all of sport, including golf, it is all about small margins.

"I am staying positive about everything and am excited with my game, and hopefully four good rounds in the next tournament can move me up the leaderboards," he added.

Across the four rounds, Thomas compiled 20 birdies and one eagle, offset by a single double bogey, both coming during his final round. The numbers reflected the sharpness of his attacking play, while also highlighting the fine margins he referenced.

The tournament was won by American Alistair Docherty, who produced rounds of 63, 66, 64 and 65 to reach 22-under-par and claim the $180,000 first prize, moving up to second place on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Table.

Thomas climbs to 75th in the Korn Ferry Tour Rankings and now turns his attention to Chile for the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, taking place from Thursday, 5th to Sunday, 8th March 2026. The event is the sixth of 25 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule and the fourth of five consecutive events being contested in Latin America.

At the conclusion of the season, the top 20 players on the Points List will earn full PGA Tour cards, with the number one-ranked player receiving enhanced status and additional invites to both the US Open and The Players Championship. The top 60 players will retain full status for the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour season.

For Thomas, the trajectory remains clear, the progress incremental, and the belief intact.