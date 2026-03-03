Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) RC Drilling Underway At Cu VMS Breakaway Dam

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) RC Drilling Underway at Cu-Rich VMS Breakaway Dam VMS ProjectPerth, Mar 3, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) advised that RC drilling has now commenced at the Breakaway Dam Copper Project (Figure 2*), where recent geophysical interpretation has further refined high-priority drill targets and strengthened the Company's confidence in the prospectivity of the underlying volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system.Highlights- 12-hole (~3,160m) RC program commenced at Breakaway Dam targeting a confirmed copper-rich VMS system- BDCRC26016 designed as a multi-plate DHEM conductor test targeting potential sulphide thickening.- Program testing a ~700m mineralised corridor within a broader ~16km conductive trend.- High-priority conductors targeted, with prior drilling interpreted to have intersected only plate margins.DHEM integrated to refine conductor models and optimise follow-up targeting.The initial program is expected to comprise 12 drill holes for a total of approximately 3,160 metres of RC drilling, with scope to expand subject to specialist geological advice and results as drilling progresses.The program is designed to provide systematic follow-up to recent drilling and geophysical work that confirmed the presence of a copper-rich VMS system at Breakaway Dam.Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"The commencement of the drill program represents a disciplined step forward in Catalina's evaluation of the Breakaway Dam Cu-VMS system. Our targeting strategy is grounded in the integration of geological observations and DHEM data, which increasingly indicate that previous drilling intersected the margins of the conductive system rather than its core.The design of planned BDCRC26016 drillhole as a multi-plate conductor test is particularly important, as it provides a direct assessment of zones where sulphide thickening and metal tenor may be enhanced. In parallel, the broader drill program is structured to improve confidence in system continuity and scale."BackgroundBreakaway Dam, located east of Menzies (figure 2*) is interpreted to host copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralisation, supported by historical exploration, recent diamond drilling, and downhole electromagnetic ("DHEM") surveys. Previous drilling programs have confirmed sulphide-bearing horizons and conductive responses consistent with a VMS geological environment.Ongoing integration of geological observations with geophysical datasets has progressively refined the Company's understanding of the mineralised system. In particular, interpretation of geophysical responses associated with the BDCDD2503 section provides further support for the Company's evolving geological model, indicating that previous drillholes intersected the margins of the modelled conductor plates rather than their central or potentially thickened portions.The geometry and conductance characteristics of these plates reinforce the prospectivity of the target position and suggest the presence of more substantial sulphide accumulations that remain only partially tested.Importantly, recent drilling has established Cu-VMS-style sulphide mineralisation over approximately 700 metres of strike, while geological and geophysical interpretation indicates that the broader conductive and prospective horizon extends beyond this area. The mineralised corridor remains open along strike, with large portions of the interpreted trend subject to only limited or no effective drill testing. At a project scale, the prospective stratigraphic position is interpreted to extend for at least ~16 kilometres1 within Catalina's tenure, highlighting the potential for additional sulphide accumulations along the broader system.This interpretation has direct implications for follow-up drilling, as it highlights the potential for thicker and possibly higher-grade sulphide zones within the core of the conductive system. The updated model provides an improved technical basis for drill targeting and supports the next phase of systematic testing designed to evaluate both grade potential and system scale.Current Drill ProgramThe program comprises twelve drillholes designed to systematically evaluate the priority conductive corridor defined by recent geological and DHEM interpretation (figure 3 and 4*).The remaining holes (figure 5*) within the program serve complementary but equally important objectives. These holes are designed to:- Systematically test along-strike continuity of the conductive horizon- Evaluate variations in conductor strength and geometry- Assess potential structural controls on sulphide accumulation- Constrain the lateral and vertical extent of the interpreted VMS system- Provide geological vectoring information for subsequent targetingDHEM surveys are planned as an integral component of the program. DHEM will be used to refine conductor plate modelling, assess off-hole conductive responses, and optimise follow-up targeting.The application of DHEM is expected to improve resolution of the conductive architecture and provide critical vectoring information, particularly in areas where sulphide bodies may not be directly intersected by drilling.Collectively, the broader drill pattern is intended to move beyond isolated conductor tests toward a more integrated assessment of system scale and continuity. This approach is designed to improve confidence in the spatial distribution of sulphide mineralisation while increasing the probability of identifying zones of enhanced thickness or grade.Importantly, the program is structured to evaluate both grade potential and the size and architectural framework of the Breakaway Dam Cu-VMS system.Next Steps- RC drilling has commenced, with the program now actively testing high-priority conductor plates including the multi-plate BDCRC26016 target.- DHEM surveys will be undertaken as drilling progresses to refine conductor modelling and optimise follow-up targeting.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.