Curbs Imposed In Kashmir, Educational Institutions Closed

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Authorities on Sunday evening announced the imposition of restrictions across all districts of Kashmir from Monday as a precautionary measure following tensions triggered by the assassination of top Shia Marj'a Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei by Israel and the United States in the Iranian capital.

Senior officials in the security establishment said the decision was taken to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents amid demonstrations reported from several parts of the Valley.

“Restrictions will be imposed on Monday as a precautionary measure. The situation will be closely monitored,” a top official said, as per news agency KNO.

Officials said security forces were deployed at sensitive locations across Srinagar and other district headquarters on Sunday to maintain peace and deter any escalation.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, visited several locations to assess the ground situation and review security arrangements.

Authorities reiterated that the restrictions were preventive in nature and aimed solely at ensuring peace and stability.

City centre of Lal Chowk which was scene of massive protests on Sunday was sealed off lae in the night and road blocks were errected, eyewitnesses said.

Exams Postponed, Educational Institutions Closed

In view of widespread protests across the Valley over the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also decided to close educational institutions for two days as a precautionary measure.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students.

“We have decided to keep schools, colleges and universities closed for two days,” Itoo said, adding that the government was closely monitoring the situation and would review the reopening after assessing ground conditions.

The closure comes at a time when schools up to Class 8 were scheduled to reopen on Monday following a winter break of more than two months.

Officials said the situation remains under close watch and further decisions will depend on developments in the coming days.