Madhya Pradesh To Hold 'Agriculture Cabinet' In Tribal-Dominated Barwani

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Barwani, March 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on his X handle that the state will convene its maiden "Agriculture Cabinet" tomorrow (Monday) in Barwani district, marking a landmark initiative under the "Farmer Welfare Year 2026."

The meeting aims to drive farmer prosperity, self-reliance, and holistic rural development through innovative policies and coordinated action. In his post, CM Yadav stated, "In the year 2026, dedicated to 'farmer welfare,' significant work and innovations are being undertaken to ensure the prosperity of farmers and make them self-reliant. In this regard, the state's first 'Agriculture Cabinet' will be held on Monday in Barwani. The meeting will discuss key issues related to the state's development and public welfare, including farmer welfare, and will also take important decisions."

This unique cabinet format brings together 17 departments-including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, cooperatives, and industry-to create a comprehensive, year-long roadmap. The focus spans the entire agricultural value chain: from production and processing to marketing, employment generation, and entrepreneurship.

By holding the session in a tribal-dominated region like Barwani (part of the Nimar-Malwa belt), the government seeks to decentralise decision-making, bring policies closer to grassroots farmers, and address region-specific challenges.

Barwani, known for its high production of bananas, cotton, and other crops, is a predominantly tribal area where agriculture remains the primary livelihood. The choice of venue aligns with the state's emphasis on inclusive growth, empowering tribal farmers, and integrating traditional practices with modern techniques.

The cabinet meeting is scheduled in Nagalwadi village, coinciding with the pre-Holi period and the vibrant Bhagoria tribal festival, adding cultural significance.

Officials indicate that farmers can expect a "Holi bonanza" with potential announcements on bonuses, subsidies, irrigation enhancements, natural farming promotion, price support, and market linkages.

This follows CM Yadav's earlier declarations treating 2026 as the "Year of Agriculture" after 2025's focus on industry and employment. The initiative revives the concept of a dedicated Krishi Cabinet (first introduced in 2011 under then-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) but innovates by locating it outside the state capital and in a tribal heartland.

Government sources highlight that such outreach will accelerate schemes for dairy, solar irrigation, horticulture, and farmer-producer organisations, aiming for higher agricultural growth and reduced distress.