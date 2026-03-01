US-Israel-Iran Conflict: India Urged To Repatriate 1,200 Kashmiri Students Stuck In Tehran

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Leaders of Jammu & Kashmir students' groups are urging the Indian government to help in the eventual evacuation of about 1,200 Kashmiri students who are studying in Iran.

Nasir Khuehami, the founding director of the J&K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development, told Khaleej Times on Sunday that parents are worried. "They have lost all communication with their children and have not been able to speak to them over the phone for the past two days,” said Khuehami.“The parents are concerned about their children and are hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take steps to ensure their safe return.”

According to Khuehami, there are about 3,000 Indian students pursuing medical courses in Iran and 2,000 of them are from Kashmir - about 1,200 of remains in Tehran.

Khuehami recalled that in the previous Israeli-US attack on Iran in June 2025, the Indian government had initiated their return to India. He was confident that the Indian government would again ensure the safe return of all Indian students, including those from Kashmir during the current crisis.

Last week, the Indian embassy in Tehran issued an advisory, asking all Indian nationals to return home by all available means.

“But many of our students could not leave because of the semester exams they had to sit,” explained Khuehami. The exams were scheduled to begin today (March 1, Sunday).

Students from Jammu & Kashmir are comfortable studying in Iran as the courses are not expensive, they are comfortable with the Iranian culture and they wear the same clothes and enjoy the same food, added Khuehami, who is based in Delhi and is pursuing his doctoral degree.

Besides the large number of students from J&K, there are many from other states including Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said a helpline would be set up for Kannadigas stranded in the region.“In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of Karnataka is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, Iran, and Qatar,” he said on X.

“I have held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and directed that all necessary and proactive measures be undertaken to safeguard our people,” he added.

A dedicated helpline has been set up to help affected families, he said, and urged them“not to panic if communication with their loved ones is temporarily disrupted. Please be assured that the safety of every Kannadiga is our foremost priority, and coordinated efforts are already underway in close liaison with the authorities concerned.”



