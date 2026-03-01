Kuwaiti Engages 97 Ballistic Missiles And 283 Iranian Drones

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Since the start of the Iranian aggression on Saturday, the Kuwaiti Air Defence Force has engaged and destroyed several ballistic missiles and drones heading toward the Gulf state, the Army HQ posted on X.

Recommended For You

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi, clarified that a total of 97 Iranian ballistic missiles and 283 drones launched toward Kuwait were detected and engaged according to the rules of engagement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The spokesperson noted that interception operations against the missiles and drones caused debris to fall on some facilities in scattered areas, leading to minor material damage.

Kuwait Ministry of Defence said the targets were detected and intercepted within the operational zone south of the country as part of full readiness measures to protect the airspace, noting that no injuries were reported.

Kuwait News Agency quoted the spokesperson as affirming that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments to ensure the security and stability of the country.

The General Staff of the Army urged citizens and residents to obtain information from official sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.



12 injured in Kuwait amid Iranian strikes, Ministry of Health confirmed

Kuwaiti intercepts Iranian missiles, FM says country reserves right to defend Qatar deals with fire in industrial area after missile interception, no injuries

ALSO READ