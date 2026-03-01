Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Samson's Heroics Propel India To T20 World Cup Semis Against England

2026-03-01 02:15:23
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India reached the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over West Indies in Sunday's decisive Super Eights match, as Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 97 helped them chase down a target of 196 with four balls to spare.

Defending champions India, who will play in the semis for the third straight time, will face England in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Put in to bat first at Eden Gardens, West Indies posted 195-4, as Rovman Powell and Jason Holder added 76 runs off the last 35 balls in their unbeaten partnership.

India made a shaky start with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan falling in the first five overs, but opener Samson hit four sixes and 12 fours to help India reach 199-5, pulling off the highest successful run chase in this T20 World Cup.

  • T20 Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat plucky Zimbabwe ahead of New Zealand semi-final

