Samson's Heroics Propel India To T20 World Cup Semis Against England
Put in to bat first at Eden Gardens, West Indies posted 195-4, as Rovman Powell and Jason Holder added 76 runs off the last 35 balls in their unbeaten partnership.
India made a shaky start with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan falling in the first five overs, but opener Samson hit four sixes and 12 fours to help India reach 199-5, pulling off the highest successful run chase in this T20 World Cup.
