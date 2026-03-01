Bitcoin Tumbles Below $63,000 As War Risk Aversion Sweeps Markets

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bitcoin slid sharply over the weekend, dropping below $63,000 after news of a joint US–Israel military strike against Iran rattled global markets and triggered a broad risk-off move across digital assets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell more than 6 per cent in 24 hours, wiping out much of its recent recovery and extending its year-to-date losses. Ethereum and other major tokens followed suit, reflecting what analysts described as a classic flight to safety rather than a crypto-specific shock.

Bitcoin was trading around $62,800 in late Sunday dealings, down from levels above $67,000 earlier in the week. The pullback comes amid an already fragile market backdrop, with digital assets struggling to regain momentum after a brutal $19 billion liquidation event in October that reset leverage across derivatives markets.

Market strategists say the latest drop underscores how far Bitcoin remains from its“digital gold” narrative during periods of acute uncertainty.

“We're already starting to see the uncertainty weigh on crypto and equity markets,” Carlos Guzman of GSR Research told DL News, noting that geopolitical flare-ups tend to trigger short-term de-risking rather than safe-haven inflows into digital assets.

That pattern has precedent. During last year's flare-up between Israel and Iran, Bitcoin fell sharply in the immediate aftermath before stabilising once tensions eased. In contrast to 2025, however, Bitcoin is now trading far below its previous highs above $100,000, and investor positioning is markedly more defensive.

Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, warned that in the context of an ongoing bear cycle, external shocks could amplify downside pressure.“In the current context of a bear market, geopolitical headwinds would exacerbate selling pressure on digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum,” he said.

Data from Coinglass show that more than $450 million in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for the bulk of forced closures. The unwinding suggests traders were positioned for upside continuation and were caught off guard by the speed of the reversal.

Traditional safe havens, by contrast, strengthened. Gold traded above $5,000 an ounce, extending its record-breaking rally this year as investors sought refuge from market turbulence. US Treasuries also saw renewed demand, pushing yields lower.

Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, said a significant geopolitical escalation typically acts as a“de-risking event” for crypto.“I don't think the bottom's in at all,” he said, arguing that a sustainable recovery would require a broader transfer of ownership from short-term traders to long-term holders.“Right now it's like, who's the next buyer?”

Analysts say the question of how low Bitcoin could fall is increasingly shaping market conversations. Sebastian Serrano, chief executive of crypto exchange Ripio, has previously forecast that Bitcoin could test $53,000 if bearish momentum intensifies.

Some analysts caution against extrapolating short-term volatility into structural weakness. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Jamie Coutts recently noted that while geopolitical shocks tend to trigger immediate drawdowns, Bitcoin's medium-term performance is more closely linked to liquidity conditions, ETF flows and US monetary policy expectations than to isolated geopolitical events.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US have seen mixed flows in recent weeks, with inflows slowing compared to the strong accumulation phase earlier this year. Analysts say a sustained revival in ETF demand would be critical for rebuilding upside momentum.

For now, the crypto market appears caught between macro uncertainty and fragile sentiment. With volatility rising and leverage being flushed out, traders are bracing for further swings in the days ahead.

Whether Bitcoin stabilises near current levels or revisits deeper support around $55,000–$60,000 may depend less on headlines and more on how global investors recalibrate risk across asset classes. What is clear, however, is that in moments of acute stress, digital assets remain firmly in the high-beta camp - reacting swiftly to shifts in confidence rather than serving as a sanctuary from them.