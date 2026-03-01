403
Türkiye Confirms Full Citizen Safety Measures Amid Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye has finalized all measures to safeguard its citizens following escalating regional tensions, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. All embassies and consulates in the area are operating at full capacity, with uninterrupted operations.
The Foreign Ministry’s Consular Call Center is providing round-the-clock support via 00 90 312 292 29 29, assisting citizens with inquiries, offering guidance, and coordinating emergency responses. While all flights to the region have been suspended, Türkiye’s three land border crossings with Iran remain open for transit.
The announcement comes after explosions in Tehran coincided with Israel’s declaration of “preemptive” strikes on Iran, and Donald Trump confirmed the launch of “major combat operations” in the country. Tehran condemned the attacks as violations of its sovereignty and a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. Citing its right to self-defense under the charter, Iran stated that while diplomacy had been prioritized to avoid conflict, “the time has now come to defend the homeland,” pledging a “decisive and powerful” response from its armed forces.
