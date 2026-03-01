403
Syria, Qatar Leaders Confer on Rising Middle East Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed Shara spoke by phone on Sunday with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss escalating tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, and their impact on regional security, according to the Syrian Presidency.
Shara reiterated Syria’s solidarity with Qatar and warned that Iranian attacks targeting Qatar and other Arab nations represent a serious threat to the region. He also stressed the importance of Arab unity, stating that “Syria is firmly opposed to any violations against the sovereignty of Arab countries and any actions that undermine their security.”
The Qatari Emir expressed gratitude for Syria’s firm stance in supporting the security of Qatar and other Arab nations, highlighting the close fraternal ties between the two countries and expressing hope that these bonds would continue to grow stronger.
Earlier, Shara also held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing broader concerns related to regional security and stability.
