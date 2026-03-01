Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|Gold ounce value change
|February 16
|8,460 manat ($4,977)
|February 23
|8,773 manat ($5,160)
|February 17
|8,419 manat ($4,953)
|February 24
|8,785 manat ($5,170)
|February 18
|8,388 manat ($4,934)
|February 25
|8,812 manat ($5,183)
|February 19
|8,477 manat ($4,987)
|February 26
|8,828 manat ($5,190)
|February 20
|8,503 manat ($5,002)
|February 27
|8,809 manat ($5,180)
|Average weekly rate
|8,449 manat ($4,970)
|Average weekly rate
|8,801 manat ($5,174)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 3.9 manat ($2.3), or 2.7%. The average price of an ounce of silver was 150.3 manat ($88.4), which is 20.3 manat ($11.9), or 15.6% more than the previous week.
|
|February 16
|128 manat ($75.30)
|February 23
|148 manat ($87)
|February 17
|127.7 manat ($75.1)
|February 24
|147 manat ($86)
|February 18
|128.9 manat ($75.8)
|February 25
|151.9 manat ($89.4)
|February 19
|132.5 manat ($77.9)
|February 26
|151.8 manat ($89.3)
|February 20
|133 manat ($78.2)
|February 27
|152 manat ($89.4)
|Average weekly rate
|130 manat ($76.4)
|Average weekly rate
|150.3 manat ($88.4)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 353.8125 manat ($207.6), or 9.6%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went up by 329.57 manat ($193.8), or 1.9%, compared to the previous week, to 3,823 manat ($2,250).
|Platinum ounce value change
|February 16
|3,475 manat ($2,044)
|February 23
|3,690 manat ($2,170)
|February 17
|3,436 manat ($2,021)
|February 24
|3,655 manat ($2,150)
|February 18
|3,506 manat ($2,062)
|February 25
|3,823 manat ($2,250)
|February 19
|3,518 manat ($2,069)
|February 26
|3,904 manat ($2,300)
|February 20
|3,531 manat ($2,077)
|February 27
|4,044 manat ($2,380)
|Average weekly rate
|3,493 manat ($2,055)
|Average weekly rate
|3,823 manat ($2,250)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 125.273 manat ($73.7), or 4.2%. The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 148.6 manat ($87.4), or 5.1%, compared to the previous week, to 3,038 manat ($1,788).
|Palladium ounce value change
|February 16
|2,851 manat ($1,677)
|February 23
|2,979 manat ($1,752)
|February 17
|2,881 manat ($1,694)
|February 24
|2,983 manat ($1,754)
|February 18
|2,933 manat ($1,725)
|February 25
|3,078 manat ($1,810)
|February 19
|2,915. manat ($1,714)
|February 26
|3,047 manat ($1,790)
|February 20
|2,866 manat ($1,686)
|February 27
|3,104 manat ($1,830)
|Average weekly rate
|2,889 manat ($1,699)
|Average weekly rate
|3,038 manat ($1,788)
