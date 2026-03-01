Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 36.23 manat ($21.3), or 0.4%, over the week , Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The weighted average price of one ounce of gold grew 351.8 manat ($206.9), or 4.2%, compared to the previous week, reaching 8,801 manat ($5,174).

Gold ounce value change February 16 8,460 manat ($4,977) February 23 8,773 manat ($5,160) February 17 8,419 manat ($4,953) February 24 8,785 manat ($5,170) February 18 8,388 manat ($4,934) February 25 8,812 manat ($5,183) February 19 8,477 manat ($4,987) February 26 8,828 manat ($5,190) February 20 8,503 manat ($5,002) February 27 8,809 manat ($5,180) Average weekly rate 8,449 manat ($4,970) Average weekly rate 8,801 manat ($5,174)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 3.9 manat ($2.3), or 2.7%. The average price of an ounce of silver was 150.3 manat ($88.4), which is 20.3 manat ($11.9), or 15.6% more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change February 16 128 manat ($75.30) February 23 148 manat ($87) February 17 127.7 manat ($75.1) February 24 147 manat ($86) February 18 128.9 manat ($75.8) February 25 151.9 manat ($89.4) February 19 132.5 manat ($77.9) February 26 151.8 manat ($89.3) February 20 133 manat ($78.2) February 27 152 manat ($89.4) Average weekly rate 130 manat ($76.4) Average weekly rate 150.3 manat ($88.4)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 353.8125 manat ($207.6), or 9.6%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went up by 329.57 manat ($193.8), or 1.9%, compared to the previous week, to 3,823 manat ($2,250).

Platinum ounce value change February 16 3,475 manat ($2,044) February 23 3,690 manat ($2,170) February 17 3,436 manat ($2,021) February 24 3,655 manat ($2,150) February 18 3,506 manat ($2,062) February 25 3,823 manat ($2,250) February 19 3,518 manat ($2,069) February 26 3,904 manat ($2,300) February 20 3,531 manat ($2,077) February 27 4,044 manat ($2,380) Average weekly rate 3,493 manat ($2,055) Average weekly rate 3,823 manat ($2,250)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 125.273 manat ($73.7), or 4.2%. The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 148.6 manat ($87.4), or 5.1%, compared to the previous week, to 3,038 manat ($1,788).

Palladium ounce value change February 16 2,851 manat ($1,677) February 23 2,979 manat ($1,752) February 17 2,881 manat ($1,694) February 24 2,983 manat ($1,754) February 18 2,933 manat ($1,725) February 25 3,078 manat ($1,810) February 19 2,915. manat ($1,714) February 26 3,047 manat ($1,790) February 20 2,866 manat ($1,686) February 27 3,104 manat ($1,830) Average weekly rate 2,889 manat ($1,699) Average weekly rate 3,038 manat ($1,788)