Human Trafficking In 2026: A Hidden Crime Still Destroying Millions Of Lives

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Do you know that even in 2026, human trafficking is still ongoing? Many people may find this surprising, but it is a bitter reality that this grave crime continues to exist worldwide, including in Pakistan, affecting the lives of millions of families.

Human trafficking refers to the act of abducting or exploiting individuals through deception, coercion, threats, or force.

Victims can include women, men, girls, boys, and children, though girls and children are most often targeted. According to international reports, women and children are the most affected groups.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Labour Organization, millions of people worldwide are subjected to forced labor and sexual exploitation.

The UNODC's 2024 report states that in 2022 alone, approximately 69,000 victims of human trafficking were officially identified worldwide. Around 61 percent were women and girls, and about one-third were children.

The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 27.6 million people globally are trapped in forced labor or exploitation.

Human trafficking is an organized crime carried out not by a single individual but by entire secret networks.

Within these networks, each person has a specific role, such as recruitment, arranging transportation, preparing documents, or controlling the victim.

After abduction or deception, victims are exploited in various forms, including forced labor, sexual abuse, domestic servitude, forced begging, or other illegal activities.

This crime is not limited to developing societies; it also exists in developed countries.

Traffickers often exploit poverty and weak economic conditions, luring people with promises of jobs or a better life. Children may be enticed with toys, gifts, or sweet talk.

Girls are often deceived with promises of scholarships or good employment opportunities. Once trapped, their documents are confiscated to prevent them from reporting or escaping.

In some cases, victims are falsely declared orphaned to create documents, then transported to other countries where they are sexually or labor-wise exploited.

This crime is not limited to children or youth. There have also been cases of organ trafficking among victims.

However, globally reported cases of organ removal are far fewer compared to other forms of exploitation, so it is incorrect to assume that every abducted person has their organs removed.

Some girls and boys who are considered attractive are kept for sexual exploitation, while in rare cases, organs are illegally sold.

High-profile global cases such as the Jeffrey Epstein case exposed such abuses, where girls were trafficked to private islands and subjected to years of abuse.

Victims later shared videos explaining how they had been lured with promises of jobs or education.

International organizations such as UNICEF, the United Nations, the International Labour Organization, and INTERPOL work with countries to rehabilitate victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

Pakistan has also recorded numerous cases of human trafficking. According to the Federal Minister of State for Interior, approximately 2,446 cases have been registered in 2026 so far, and 791 individuals have been arrested. A 2023–24 report indicated that among 34,000 identified victims, nearly 70 percent were women and girls.

According to the National Commission on the Rights of Child, in 2023 alone, 2,047 children were identified as victims of trafficking or exploitation.

Pakistani human rights activists say the actual number of victims is far higher than official figures suggest. Poverty, lack of education, and fake agents continue to target young people and vulnerable communities.

Only collective efforts by the government and society can effectively address this serious issue.

We all have a role to play. Teach children about good touch and bad touch. Contact only registered institutions for scholarships or overseas education opportunities.

If you ever encounter a suspicious situation, immediately inform parents or the authorities.

Human trafficking is a harsh reality, but through awareness, strong laws, and collective action, we can reduce its impact. May God protect us all.