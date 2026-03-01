Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attempt Rapid Encirclement In Myrnohrad Area, Military Sources Say


2026-03-01 07:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Tavriia Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian invaders have begun to use quad bikes more often for maneuvers in this area due to their better cross-country ability and load capacity. Sometimes, four people travel on one vehicle.

Read also: Russia launches 738 missiles, over 14,600 glide bombs, nearly 19,000 drones at Ukraine over winter – Zelensky

At the same time, quad bikes have significant drawbacks, including limited maneuverability, which makes the work of Ukrainian strike drone pilots easier.

The Tavriia Brigade continues to carry out combat missions in Myrnohrad and its northern outskirts.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army is increasing pressure in the direction of Riznykivka and Platonivk in the Donetsk region.

UkrinForm

