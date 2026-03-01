Russians Attempt Rapid Encirclement In Myrnohrad Area, Military Sources Say

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Tavriia Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian invaders have begun to use quad bikes more often for maneuvers in this area due to their better cross-country ability and load capacity. Sometimes, four people travel on one vehicle.

At the same time, quad bikes have significant drawbacks, including limited maneuverability, which makes the work of Ukrainian strike drone pilots easier.

The Tavriia Brigade continues to carry out combat missions in Myrnohrad and its northern outskirts.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army is increasing pressure in the direction of Riznykivka and Platonivk in the Donetsk region.