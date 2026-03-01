403
Minister Of Defense Checks On Injured After Debris Falls At Ali Al-Salem Air Base
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) - Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah visited Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital of the Armed Forces on Sunday, personally checking on the health and recovery of individuals who had been injured due to falling debris during Air Defense operations.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Defense said that Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah carefully listened to a detailed medical briefing regarding the condition and treatment of the injured personnel, expressing reassurance about their health and wishing them a complete recovery and continued long-term well-being. (end)
