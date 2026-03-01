US Envoy Mike Waltz Defends Iran Strikes, Calls For Moral Clarity At UN

US Defends Strikes, Slams Iran at UN Security Council

Defending US strikes in Iran, United States Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, on Saturday (local time) said that this was a time for the world to have a moment of clarity on Tehran's "horrific crimes" as he questioned the United Nations position amid the escalated tension in West Asia.

Addressing the UN Security Council emergency meeting here, Waltz said that Iran's presence in the meeting is in itself a "mockery" of the UN body. "The entire world has witnessed the regime's wholesale slaughter of innocent civilians. Sad irony is same regime will now lecture on human rights and the rule of law. Its presence here at the meeting makes a mockery of this body...where the UN lacks moral clarity, the US will maintain it," Waltz said.

Waltz said that this is a moment in history that requires moral clarity. "US President Donald Trump has met the moment," he added.

US Assures Allies of Security

Pointing out Iran's retaliatory strikes in the region, Ambassador Waltz assured US allies that their security is not subject to conditions. "Indiscriminate attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, reinforce why such actions are necessary, not only military infrastructure but even civilians are being targeted," he said while adding, "Those who stand with the US must know their security is not negotiable, it is assured, they can count on the US and President Trump."

Justification for Decisive Action

Asserting that it was the right time to take action, Waltz mentioned, "History has taught us the cost of inaction is far greater than the burden of decisiveness, and President Trump has taken the decisiveness. The Council has acted repeatedly on this threat," he said, stressing that resolution 1696 (2006) demanded that Iran suspend all uranium enrichment-related and reprocessing activities.

Operation Epic Fury Targets Iranian Regime

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commenced Operation Epic Fury on February 28. US and partner forces began striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritising locations that posed an imminent threat

Actions against Iran represent "the world's collective judgement", Waltz said as he pointed out UNSC resolutions 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1927 (2010) when "Iran failed to comply" on its enrichment programme.

Iran Mourns Death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in Israeli and US strikes. Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country.

The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects. Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989. (ANI)

