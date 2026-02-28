Rahul Gandhi Concerned For Indians As US-Israel, Iran Strikes Escalate

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the Centre to take proactive measures to safeguard Indians in West Asia amid military strikes between US-Israel and Iran. Expressing concern over the conflict in the region, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "The rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran are deeply concerning. The safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must be our highest priority. I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard our people."

US-Israel Launch 'Operation Roaring Lion'

Israel and the United States launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout amid the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran disrupted.

Iran Retaliates Against US Base

Iran says it has launched a targeted missile strike against a United States military base in Bahrain. According to the Iranian embassy in India, "A US military base in Bahrain was targeted by Iranian missile strikes." The embassy also posted a video of the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

Indian Embassies Issue Advisories

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary developments in the wake of a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran. The Embassy also issued emergency contact details and called for Indians to continue monitoring news and maintain situational awareness. In a post on X, it said, "In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below: +989128109115 +989128109109 +989128109102 +989932179359."

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv also issued an advisory calling for all Indian nationals in Israel. (ANI)

