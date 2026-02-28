403
EU Urges Restraint and Legal Compliance After Israel-US Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) The European Union on Saturday called for all sides to show maximum restraint, prioritize civilian protection, and uphold international law in the wake of attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining regional security and stability.
In a joint message posted on social media platform X, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the developments in Iran as “greatly concerning” and emphasized that the EU is maintaining close coordination with partners across the Middle East.
“We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability,” the statement said, highlighting that ensuring nuclear safety and avoiding actions that could escalate tensions or undermine global non-proliferation efforts are of “critical importance.”
The EU noted that it has imposed broad sanctions in response to the conduct of Iran’s “murderous regime” and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while continuing to advocate for diplomatic solutions to Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs through negotiation.
Costa and von der Leyen also stressed that, in close coordination with EU member states, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure EU citizens in the region receive full support.
“We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law,” the statement said.
The attacks by Israel and the US occurred early Saturday, citing perceived threats from the Iranian “regime.” Video statements from US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also suggested intentions to influence political change in Tehran.
The strikes coincided with ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, mediated by Oman. A new round of negotiations in Geneva concluded on Thursday. Following a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said, “Peace is within our reach.”
Last June, Israel initiated a 12-day military operation against Iran, later joined by the US, which targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities.
